Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $286.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $315.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $245.03 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $204.16 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This represents a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Equifax by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Equifax by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

