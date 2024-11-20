Etfidea LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Etfidea LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,525,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

