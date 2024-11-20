Etfidea LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Etfidea LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,360,000 after buying an additional 554,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after buying an additional 142,741 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

