EULAV Asset Management Invests $2.27 Million in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 62,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $105.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,705.22. The trade was a 64.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. The trade was a 27.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.