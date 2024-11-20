EULAV Asset Management Purchases 7,300 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 62,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $401.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.73 and a 1 year high of $422.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.80.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

