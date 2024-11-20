EULAV Asset Management Sells 12,800 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $464.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

