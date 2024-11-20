EULAV Asset Management Sells 1,697 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,370 shares of company stock worth $46,797,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $519.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $398.26 and a fifty-two week high of $534.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.