EULAV Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.0% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $388.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average of $348.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.