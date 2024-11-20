EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Julia Brncic Sells 740 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $13,238.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,423.31. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Julia Brncic sold 818 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $16,539.96.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EverQuote stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 340,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $666.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $28.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 9.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 169,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 399,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

