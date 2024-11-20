EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.63. 68,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,589. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $162.22 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

