EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

