EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.91. 602,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

