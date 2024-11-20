EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 836,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Dbs Bank cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.81.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

