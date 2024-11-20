EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,440 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 112,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,085. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

