EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 322,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,689. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

