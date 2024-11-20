EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,978. The company has a market cap of $251.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

