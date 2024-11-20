Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 133310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.09 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $297,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,491 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 836.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

