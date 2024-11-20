Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 41,588 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.