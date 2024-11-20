Factorial Partners LLC Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 2.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Nomad Foods worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 366.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.