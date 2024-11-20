Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.46% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 52,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 314.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,017.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,409,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 99,572 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

OSUR stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.97 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSUR

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.