Factorial Partners LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Seaboard accounts for about 3.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Seaboard worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Seaboard by 18.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the second quarter worth $205,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEB opened at $2,652.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.44. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,580.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3,796.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

