Factorial Partners LLC Invests $185,000 in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Bumble Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

