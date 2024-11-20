Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 277,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,876,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

