Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.
Fannie Mae Price Performance
Shares of FNMA opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Fannie Mae has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.
About Fannie Mae
