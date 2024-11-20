Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMAFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

Shares of FNMA opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Fannie Mae has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

