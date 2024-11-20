Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.