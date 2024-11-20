Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) & AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Head-To-Head Review

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 20.17% 15.27% 3.36% AMERISAFE 19.49% 16.50% 4.02%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.65 $2.13 billion $3.96 5.03 AMERISAFE $306.85 million 3.60 $62.11 million $3.20 18.13

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and AMERISAFE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and AMERISAFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 3 0 2.43 AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $20.69, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. AMERISAFE has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Dividends

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMERISAFE pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMERISAFE has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. AMERISAFE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Fidelis Insurance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

