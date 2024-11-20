Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 46979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 60.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

