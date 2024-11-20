Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,708 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 95.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $115,105,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,004,124.96. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,551,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,420,536. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

