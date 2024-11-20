Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 110.7% in the second quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 133.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $685,273. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $490.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

