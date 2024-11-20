Financial Survey: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) versus Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 31.57% 8.31% 4.61% Americold Realty Trust -10.63% -8.08% -3.64%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.87 billion 9.84 $835.44 million $2.44 30.53 Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.36 -$336.21 million ($1.01) -21.93

This table compares Equity Residential and Americold Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equity Residential and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 11 8 0 2.42 Americold Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $77.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $30.55, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Equity Residential pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out -87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Americold Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

