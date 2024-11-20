First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

First Andes Silver Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

