First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.2 %
LYB opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
