First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $15.65 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,469,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.82.

SNPS opened at $534.02 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

