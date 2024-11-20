First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after buying an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

