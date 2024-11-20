First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $403.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

