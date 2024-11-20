First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,410 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

