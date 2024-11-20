First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 728 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envoi LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWV opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average of $315.85. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.03 and a 52-week high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.