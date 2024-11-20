First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,368,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 529,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

