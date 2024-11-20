First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stake Cut by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,102 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 588,549 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,424,000 after buying an additional 568,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 563,059 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

