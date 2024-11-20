Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

