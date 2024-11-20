Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.
Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %
In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $110,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
