Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $110,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.