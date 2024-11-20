Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.89. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 685,178 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12,560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,811 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 4,807,537 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 3,467,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,147,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,839,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.