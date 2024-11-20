Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 11th

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Fortune Brands Innovations has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Fortune Brands Innovations has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

