Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FNV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$265.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.80.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.1 %
Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,001.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
