Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 3666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.