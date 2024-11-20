Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 3666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

