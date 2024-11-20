Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) EVP John Harrobin Sells 23,491 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $818,661.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,192.70. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.5 %

FYBR opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

