Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Shares Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)
Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.