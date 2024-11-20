Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Shares Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. 744,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.