FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Annexon Issued By HC Wainwright

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Annexon in a report released on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $581.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $32,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,225. This represents a 26.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $135,768. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

