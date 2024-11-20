GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 24th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.