Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $517.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.68. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,788. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

